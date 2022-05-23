Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$13.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11. Also, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.79. 466,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,361. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.80.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.717838 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

