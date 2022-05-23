Spectre.ai Dividend Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

