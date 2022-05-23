Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00105962 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00306195 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

