Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Spire stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 4,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,060. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

