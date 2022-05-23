Splinterlands (SPS) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,484.90 or 0.80251679 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00507379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.92 or 1.48817058 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.