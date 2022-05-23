Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.96.

SPLK opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

