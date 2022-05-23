Sprott Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 421,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,976. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

