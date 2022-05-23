Sprott Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,086,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. International Tower Hill Mines makes up 1.3% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.14% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,178. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

