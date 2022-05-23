Sprott Inc. Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $35.77. 449,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,782. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

