Sprott Inc. Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises approximately 2.3% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.73% of Equinox Gold worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 2,159,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.