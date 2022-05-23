Sprott Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,262 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.37% of Coeur Mining worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 445,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 206,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.66. 4,756,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

