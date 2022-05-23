Sprott Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Perpetua Resources worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PPTA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,728. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

