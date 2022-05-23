Sprott Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 231,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,613. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

