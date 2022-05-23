Sprott Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.52% of Buckle worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 770,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

