Sprott Inc. Sells 348,813 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,813 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.50% of AerSale worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AerSale by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 26.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 132,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,746. The stock has a market cap of $719.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

