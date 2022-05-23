Sprott Inc. Sells 85,162 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 1.23% of SSR Mining worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 1,116,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,035. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

