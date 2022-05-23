Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,806 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,005. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

