SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.25 ($4.28).

SSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LON SSPG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 833,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.15. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

