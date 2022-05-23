StableXSwap Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $45.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,479.47 or 1.00127176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001069 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars.

