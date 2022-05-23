StaFi Hits Market Capitalization of $19.36 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $19.36 million and $3.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

