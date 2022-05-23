Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.63. 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $611.93 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Stagwell by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.