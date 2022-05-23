Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 694 ($8.56).

STAN stock opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 526.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.92.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($72,051.28). Insiders have sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186 in the last three months.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

