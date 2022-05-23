Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

