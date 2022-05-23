Stephens Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

