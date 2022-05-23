Stifel Nicolaus Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $67.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $704.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

