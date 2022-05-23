STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Analysis

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 8 0 2.54 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $52.29, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 17.93% 26.20% 15.34% Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.49% -60.80% -24.68%

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.78 $2.00 billion $2.56 15.26 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.54 -$254.52 million ($6.56) -1.89

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

