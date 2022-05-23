StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

