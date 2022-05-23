StockNews.com Downgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.06. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Park City Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

