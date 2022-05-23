Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. 11,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,020. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

