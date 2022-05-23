SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.24 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $972,323.09 and $12.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.08 or 0.22320679 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00490541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008501 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,354 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.