Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Hits $4.31 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Swop coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $26,366.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 397.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,129.43 or 0.55134845 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,295,113 coins and its circulating supply is 2,250,995 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.