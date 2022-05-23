TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 86,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,562,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,748,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 230,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 157,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

