Tamarack Advisers LP Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. 11,851,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720,573. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

