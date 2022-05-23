Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $145.50. 473,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,787. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

