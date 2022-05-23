Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

