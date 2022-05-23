TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $972,351,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.14. 16,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,428. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.