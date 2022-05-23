Tellor (TRB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.02 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00035410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

