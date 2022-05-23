Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $60.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.15.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.