Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Tenneco worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

