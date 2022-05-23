Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.99 on Monday, hitting $647.91. 508,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,016,482. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $671.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $929.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $963.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

