The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,903,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE BK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.68. 4,230,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,994. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

