The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,212. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.34. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

