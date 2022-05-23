The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,292,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,282,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.20. 102,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,914. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

