The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $64.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:MOS traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

