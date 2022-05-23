The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $110.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

