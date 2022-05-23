The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $257.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.