Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $129.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

