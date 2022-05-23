TNC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $18.36 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,359.19 or 0.99975974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

