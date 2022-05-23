TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

BLD stock opened at $189.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.