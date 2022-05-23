Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 5.8%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 5,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 568,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

